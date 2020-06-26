12035 8th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking playground internet access

Book a showing now! (With its current price, this is still negotiable!)



Come and see for yourself this charming single-family home on the friendly Pinehurst neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!



This unfurnished, 2,460-square-foot home has 6 bedrooms plus 1 bonus office room, has 3 bathrooms; and driveway parking.



What you can love about this home??

Private drive. Very Safe neighborhood. Walking distance mall and school.



The spacious interior features tile/hardwood floor, glass door, and big slider windows that let in ample natural light and fresh air to enter the rooms. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets that offer plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage, water heater, and microwave that help make kitchen chores easy and convenient to do. The bedrooms are just divine and comfy spaces to sleep in. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, medicine cabinet, vanities, bathtub, and shower/tub combo.



The home has installed electric, forced-air heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for convenience.



No pets allowed.



The owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping.



The exterior feature includes an awesome fenced yard and relaxing deck--- perfect spots for relaxation or doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must take care of it. A built-in cabinet on the side of the house, entry to the kitchen door (below the stairway) can be used as a storage space by the tenant.



This home is close and very accessible to nearby public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, etc.



Bike Score: 83



12035 8th Avenue Northeast is Very Bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excel



No Pets Allowed



