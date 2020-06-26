All apartments in Seattle
12035 8th Ave NE

12035 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12035 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
internet access
Book a showing now! (With its current price, this is still negotiable!)

Come and see for yourself this charming single-family home on the friendly Pinehurst neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!

This unfurnished, 2,460-square-foot home has 6 bedrooms plus 1 bonus office room, has 3 bathrooms; and driveway parking.

What you can love about this home??
Private drive. Very Safe neighborhood. Walking distance mall and school.

The spacious interior features tile/hardwood floor, glass door, and big slider windows that let in ample natural light and fresh air to enter the rooms. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets that offer plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage, water heater, and microwave that help make kitchen chores easy and convenient to do. The bedrooms are just divine and comfy spaces to sleep in. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, medicine cabinet, vanities, bathtub, and shower/tub combo.

The home has installed electric, forced-air heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for convenience.

No pets allowed.

The owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping.

The exterior feature includes an awesome fenced yard and relaxing deck--- perfect spots for relaxation or doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must take care of it. A built-in cabinet on the side of the house, entry to the kitchen door (below the stairway) can be used as a storage space by the tenant.

This home is close and very accessible to nearby public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, etc.

Bike Score: 83

12035 8th Avenue Northeast is Very Bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excel

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12035 8th Ave NE have any available units?
12035 8th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12035 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 12035 8th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12035 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12035 8th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12035 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12035 8th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12035 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12035 8th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12035 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12035 8th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12035 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12035 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12035 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12035 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12035 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12035 8th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
