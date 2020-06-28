All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

12034 15th Ave NE #210

12034 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12034 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Apt for Rent - A quality 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Pinehurst. It is ready to move in with a wonderful balcony to enjoy the quiet evenings. Open floor plan with an offset living room makes this a condo something that you will enjoy. Modern kitchen with an eating bar makes entertaining a delight. The master has a walk through closet with lots of storage and a lock off bathroom. 1 car parking space in the common garage and walking distance to shopping will please you for years. Include: Garbage, Water/Sewer

(RLNE5078479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 have any available units?
12034 15th Ave NE #210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12034 15th Ave NE #210 currently offering any rent specials?
12034 15th Ave NE #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 15th Ave NE #210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 is pet friendly.
Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 offer parking?
Yes, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 offers parking.
Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 have a pool?
No, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 does not have a pool.
Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 have accessible units?
No, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12034 15th Ave NE #210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12034 15th Ave NE #210 does not have units with air conditioning.
