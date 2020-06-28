12034 15th Ave NE #210

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Apt for Rent - A quality 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Pinehurst. It is ready to move in with a wonderful balcony to enjoy the quiet evenings. Open floor plan with an offset living room makes this a condo something that you will enjoy. Modern kitchen with an eating bar makes entertaining a delight. The master has a walk through closet with lots of storage and a lock off bathroom. 1 car parking space in the common garage and walking distance to shopping will please you for years. Include: Garbage, Water/Sewer



(RLNE5078479)