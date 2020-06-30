All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

12025 32nd Ave NE #5

12025 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12025 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
12025 32nd Ave NE #5, Seattle WA: Lake City 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 12025 32nd Ave NE #5, Seattle, WA 98125

2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
865 sq.ft.

$1400/MO RENT
$1400 DEPOSIT
Terms: 12 month lease
1st mo rent / last month rent / deposit

LAKE CITY 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment

Clean and freshly painted, newer carpets
Full sized stacked washer dryer in unit
APPX: 865 Square feet
Dining area in kitchen
Complete set of appliances
Big bathroom, fresh tile grout and caulk
Nice flooring throughout
Two tandem parking spaces in front of building.
Tenant pays actual water cost (separately metered).
Tenant pays prorated portion of Sewer bill and Trash.
Appx $150 per person in additional expense over rent.

Cat accepted, no dogs, please.
No smoking.

First /last/ deposit required/ RRIO compliant. Available for 12 month lease.
$42.00 per adult application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.
Must physically tour unit prior to acceptance of application.

Please contact Greg at MacPhersons Prop Mgt 206-801-2026 / 206-546-6235 / gmatt@macphersonspm.com to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5590331)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

