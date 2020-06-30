Amenities
12025 32nd Ave NE #5, Seattle WA: Lake City 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 12025 32nd Ave NE #5, Seattle, WA 98125
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
865 sq.ft.
$1400/MO RENT
$1400 DEPOSIT
Terms: 12 month lease
1st mo rent / last month rent / deposit
LAKE CITY 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment
Clean and freshly painted, newer carpets
Full sized stacked washer dryer in unit
APPX: 865 Square feet
Dining area in kitchen
Complete set of appliances
Big bathroom, fresh tile grout and caulk
Nice flooring throughout
Two tandem parking spaces in front of building.
Tenant pays actual water cost (separately metered).
Tenant pays prorated portion of Sewer bill and Trash.
Appx $150 per person in additional expense over rent.
Cat accepted, no dogs, please.
No smoking.
First /last/ deposit required/ RRIO compliant. Available for 12 month lease.
$42.00 per adult application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.
Must physically tour unit prior to acceptance of application.
Please contact Greg at MacPhersons Prop Mgt 206-801-2026 / 206-546-6235 / gmatt@macphersonspm.com to schedule a showing.
