Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet

12025 32nd Ave NE #5, Seattle WA: Lake City 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 12025 32nd Ave NE #5, Seattle, WA 98125



2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

865 sq.ft.



$1400/MO RENT

$1400 DEPOSIT

Terms: 12 month lease

1st mo rent / last month rent / deposit



LAKE CITY 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment



Clean and freshly painted, newer carpets

Full sized stacked washer dryer in unit

APPX: 865 Square feet

Dining area in kitchen

Complete set of appliances

Big bathroom, fresh tile grout and caulk

Nice flooring throughout

Two tandem parking spaces in front of building.

Tenant pays actual water cost (separately metered).

Tenant pays prorated portion of Sewer bill and Trash.

Appx $150 per person in additional expense over rent.



Cat accepted, no dogs, please.

No smoking.



First /last/ deposit required/ RRIO compliant. Available for 12 month lease.

$42.00 per adult application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.

Must physically tour unit prior to acceptance of application.



Please contact Greg at MacPhersons Prop Mgt 206-801-2026 / 206-546-6235 / gmatt@macphersonspm.com to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



