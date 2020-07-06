All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

12019 20th Ave NE 1/2

12019 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12019 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 Available 11/10/19 Furnished 2 bedroom house. - Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms home. Light and bright. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. easy access to I-5, Lake City and Sand Point way.

(RLNE5187964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 have any available units?
12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 offer parking?
No, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 have a pool?
No, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12019 20th Ave NE 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

