1201 NE 52nd St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 AM

1201 NE 52nd St

1201 Northeast 52nd Street · (206) 525-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Northeast 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Five blocks to UW campus and close to Safeway, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, Burke Gilman Trail, Cowen Park, and University Public Library. Quick drive to I 5. Central U. District location. With modern wall color. Picture are of the actual unit - does not come furnished.

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 NE 52nd St have any available units?
1201 NE 52nd St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 NE 52nd St have?
Some of 1201 NE 52nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 NE 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 NE 52nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 NE 52nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1201 NE 52nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1201 NE 52nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1201 NE 52nd St does offer parking.
Does 1201 NE 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 NE 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 NE 52nd St have a pool?
No, 1201 NE 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 NE 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 1201 NE 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 NE 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 NE 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
