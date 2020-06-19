1201 NE 52nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry carport media room internet access furnished

Five blocks to UW campus and close to Safeway, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, Burke Gilman Trail, Cowen Park, and University Public Library. Quick drive to I 5. Central U. District location. With modern wall color. Picture are of the actual unit - does not come furnished.



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.