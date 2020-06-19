1201 NE 52nd St

Amenities
Five blocks to UW campus and close to Safeway, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, Burke Gilman Trail, Cowen Park, and University Public Library. Quick drive to I 5. Central U. District location. With modern wall color. Picture are of the actual unit - does not come furnished.
Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.