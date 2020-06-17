All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:07 AM

12007 15th Ave NE

12007 15th Avenue Northeast · (206) 513-9049
Location

12007 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
The Pinehurst West Apartments are located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of North Seattle. This 1992 building offers secure entry, garage parking and an elevator. The units have hardwoods, washers and dryers, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The building has a roof top deck, is on the bus line and is within walking distance to Safeway along with several restaurants and shops. This top floor corner apartment features new hardwood floors, lots of windows and 1.5 bathrooms. Please email Pinehurstwest@gmail.com or call 206-513-9049 for more information and to view your new home.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 15th Ave NE have any available units?
12007 15th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 15th Ave NE have?
Some of 12007 15th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12007 15th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12007 15th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12007 15th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12007 15th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 12007 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12007 15th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 15th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12007 15th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12007 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12007 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 15th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
