12007 15th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

The Pinehurst West Apartments are located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of North Seattle. This 1992 building offers secure entry, garage parking and an elevator. The units have hardwoods, washers and dryers, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The building has a roof top deck, is on the bus line and is within walking distance to Safeway along with several restaurants and shops. This top floor corner apartment features new hardwood floors, lots of windows and 1.5 bathrooms. Please email Pinehurstwest@gmail.com or call 206-513-9049 for more information and to view your new home.



Terms: 1 year lease