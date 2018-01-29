All apartments in Seattle
1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603

1200 Boylston Avenue · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Boylston Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Modern Living at the Manhattan! - Imagine experiencing posh and trendy living in one of Capitol Hill’s most affordable and fashionable areas! Conveniently located to First Hill, SLU and downtown, this 1BR/1BA, 570 sqft condo offers architecturally efficient living with maximum amenities. Mid-century vibes resonate from the building’s exterior, while the interior is evocative of contemporary needs. Entering the freshly painted condo, you note the accommodating entry mirrors with a spacious coat closet, perfect for rainy days. Space is skillfully maximized in the open concept kitchen and living room! Entertaining friends in the open floor plan is easily achieved with new stainless-steel appliances, industrial style backsplash, honey shaker cabinetry, breakfast bar, a sizeable wine rack and a captivating view of the Emerald City! Wake up in the morning in the master bedroom and enjoy the sights of urban living through the wide picture window! Other features include secure building, tidy shared laundry room, storage unit, reserved bike spaces and much more! Start living at the center of it all!

**No Pets**
**No Smoking**

**$125 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5046 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5796931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 have any available units?
1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 offer parking?
No, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 have a pool?
No, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603 does not have units with air conditioning.
