1200 Boylston Ave Unit 603

Modern Living at the Manhattan! - Imagine experiencing posh and trendy living in one of Capitol Hill’s most affordable and fashionable areas! Conveniently located to First Hill, SLU and downtown, this 1BR/1BA, 570 sqft condo offers architecturally efficient living with maximum amenities. Mid-century vibes resonate from the building’s exterior, while the interior is evocative of contemporary needs. Entering the freshly painted condo, you note the accommodating entry mirrors with a spacious coat closet, perfect for rainy days. Space is skillfully maximized in the open concept kitchen and living room! Entertaining friends in the open floor plan is easily achieved with new stainless-steel appliances, industrial style backsplash, honey shaker cabinetry, breakfast bar, a sizeable wine rack and a captivating view of the Emerald City! Wake up in the morning in the master bedroom and enjoy the sights of urban living through the wide picture window! Other features include secure building, tidy shared laundry room, storage unit, reserved bike spaces and much more! Start living at the center of it all!



**No Pets**

**No Smoking**



**$125 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



