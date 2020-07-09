All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 26 2019

1200 5th Avenue North - 2

1200 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1200 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 1BR unit in a 5 units apartment building, upstairs unit.
Bright living/dining area, good size bedroom, all carpet.
Parking space available for $50 per month.
Nice & quiet neighborhood, convenient location
close to downtown Seattle, stores, buses.

First/last/deposit ($1200). Laundry room in the building. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.
Available now!
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 have any available units?
1200 5th Avenue North - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 5th Avenue North - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 offers parking.
Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 have a pool?
No, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 5th Avenue North - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

