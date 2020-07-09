1200 5th Avenue North - 2

Amenities

Cozy 1BR unit in a 5 units apartment building, upstairs unit.

Bright living/dining area, good size bedroom, all carpet.

Parking space available for $50 per month.

Nice & quiet neighborhood, convenient location

close to downtown Seattle, stores, buses.



First/last/deposit ($1200). Laundry room in the building. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.

Available now!

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.