Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

We are situated close to all that this area has to offer, including Seattle Center and Space Needle, restaurants, and an active nightlife, and in close proximity to downtown and South Lake Union employers, with easy access to transit. We hope you visit and see what Chandler Hall has to offer... a charming apartment in a great location at an affordable price. Two units - bright and quiet, 3rd floor. One courtyard-facing, and one North-facing... now available at the Chandler Hall Apartments. Recent paint, flooring, and countertops. Chandler Hall is a vintage brick building located in the heart of Lower Queen Anne at 119 West Roy Street. This studio apartment available features hardwood floors, 9' tall ceilings, walk-in closet, and lots of natural light. We are within walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, grocery stores, Key Arena, Seattle Center, McCaw Opera Hall, Space Needle, Experience Music Project, Seattle Monorail, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and other cultural sites. It is in close proximity to Google, Amazon and other local employers. chandlerhallapts@gmail.com (https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure)



Terms: One year lease. $800 refundable deposit. ($300 at time of application)