119 West Roy Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:00 PM

119 West Roy Street

119 West Roy Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 West Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
We are situated close to all that this area has to offer, including Seattle Center and Space Needle, restaurants, and an active nightlife, and in close proximity to downtown and South Lake Union employers, with easy access to transit. We hope you visit and see what Chandler Hall has to offer... a charming apartment in a great location at an affordable price. Two units - bright and quiet, 3rd floor. One courtyard-facing, and one North-facing... now available at the Chandler Hall Apartments. Recent paint, flooring, and countertops. Chandler Hall is a vintage brick building located in the heart of Lower Queen Anne at 119 West Roy Street. This studio apartment available features hardwood floors, 9' tall ceilings, walk-in closet, and lots of natural light. We are within walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, grocery stores, Key Arena, Seattle Center, McCaw Opera Hall, Space Needle, Experience Music Project, Seattle Monorail, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and other cultural sites. It is in close proximity to Google, Amazon and other local employers. chandlerhallapts@gmail.com (https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure)

Terms: One year lease. $800 refundable deposit. ($300 at time of application)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 West Roy Street have any available units?
119 West Roy Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 West Roy Street have?
Some of 119 West Roy Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 West Roy Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 West Roy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 West Roy Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 West Roy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 119 West Roy Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 West Roy Street does offer parking.
Does 119 West Roy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 West Roy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 West Roy Street have a pool?
No, 119 West Roy Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 West Roy Street have accessible units?
No, 119 West Roy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 West Roy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 West Roy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
