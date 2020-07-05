All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

119 19th Ave E

119 19th Avenue East · (206) 501-9021
Location

119 19th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
community garden
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Click on the "View website" link to see our other vacancies. Garden Court Apartments is a 3 story 34 unit building located on Capitol Hill. These one and two bedroom units offer washer/dryers, dishwashers, fireplaces, views, decks and garage parking. Cats are permitted. Garden Court was BUILT SMART: buildings are designed and built to conserve resources while providing a healthy, comfortable living environment. BUILT SMART apartments and condominiums give you a home that incorporates resource conservation to provide the maximum in cost-efficient comfort. Garden Court is located on the East side of Capitol Hill, slightly removed from the bustle of Broadway but still close enough to walk to both Broadway and 15th. There are many buses within a few blocks of the building. The building is located on 19th ave E just a couple blocks North of Madison. In unit Washer and Dryer and private outdoor patio! There is also a community garden patch and outdoor bbq/gathering area. The building is located on bus line. Secure basement and outdoor parking available. Close to many parks and restaurants. Cats ok. $40 application fee. $600 damage deposit. Pictures shown are of a similar unit. Email for a virtual tour! Gabby 206-501-9021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 19th Ave E have any available units?
119 19th Ave E has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 19th Ave E have?
Some of 119 19th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 19th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
119 19th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 19th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 19th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 119 19th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 119 19th Ave E offers parking.
Does 119 19th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 19th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 19th Ave E have a pool?
No, 119 19th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 119 19th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 119 19th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 119 19th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 19th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
