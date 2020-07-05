119 19th Ave E

Amenities

Click on the "View website" link to see our other vacancies. Garden Court Apartments is a 3 story 34 unit building located on Capitol Hill. These one and two bedroom units offer washer/dryers, dishwashers, fireplaces, views, decks and garage parking. Cats are permitted. Garden Court was BUILT SMART: buildings are designed and built to conserve resources while providing a healthy, comfortable living environment. BUILT SMART apartments and condominiums give you a home that incorporates resource conservation to provide the maximum in cost-efficient comfort. Garden Court is located on the East side of Capitol Hill, slightly removed from the bustle of Broadway but still close enough to walk to both Broadway and 15th. There are many buses within a few blocks of the building. The building is located on 19th ave E just a couple blocks North of Madison. In unit Washer and Dryer and private outdoor patio! There is also a community garden patch and outdoor bbq/gathering area. The building is located on bus line. Secure basement and outdoor parking available. Close to many parks and restaurants. Cats ok. $40 application fee. $600 damage deposit. Pictures shown are of a similar unit. Email for a virtual tour! Gabby 206-501-9021