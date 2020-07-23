Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

118 N 104th St Unit B Available 08/26/20 Modern, Spacious Greenwood Townhome Available Now! 3 bed 3.5 bath - Use this link to schedule your viewing: showdigs.co/57yn



This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms / 3.5 baths with plenty of natural light. Main floor features classic French oak flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Master suite has vaulted ceilings and dual sink vanity, all other bedrooms include their own a private bathroom. Outdoor space with patio to entertain guests, as well as a one car garage and storage unit.Central to public transportation, restaurants and parks. Easy downtown access! Pets OK on case by case basis with additional deposit, under 60 lbs. Schedule your viewing today!



RLNE5037310