Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

118 N 104th St Unit B

118 North 104th Street · (206) 408-8077
Location

118 North 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 118 N 104th St Unit B · Avail. Aug 26

$2,700

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
118 N 104th St Unit B Available 08/26/20 Modern, Spacious Greenwood Townhome Available Now! 3 bed 3.5 bath - Use this link to schedule your viewing: showdigs.co/57yn

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms / 3.5 baths with plenty of natural light. Main floor features classic French oak flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Master suite has vaulted ceilings and dual sink vanity, all other bedrooms include their own a private bathroom. Outdoor space with patio to entertain guests, as well as a one car garage and storage unit.Central to public transportation, restaurants and parks. Easy downtown access! Pets OK on case by case basis with additional deposit, under 60 lbs. Schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE5037310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N 104th St Unit B have any available units?
118 N 104th St Unit B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 N 104th St Unit B have?
Some of 118 N 104th St Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N 104th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
118 N 104th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N 104th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 N 104th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 118 N 104th St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 118 N 104th St Unit B offers parking.
Does 118 N 104th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N 104th St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N 104th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 118 N 104th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 118 N 104th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 118 N 104th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N 104th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 N 104th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
