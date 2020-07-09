11722 Pinehurst Way NE.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec426f8079 ---- Studio apartment with amazing location. This unit and building are excellently maintained and include laundry on site and assigned parking space. This exceptionally large studio unit is clean, open and bright. Features a full-size kitchen and appliances, all recently updated. Extra closet space provides plenty of storage. Large bath with full-size shower/tub. Excellent location, close to transit and convenient schools, shopping and entertainment. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! No pets. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.