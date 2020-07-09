All apartments in Seattle
11722 Pinehurst Way NE

11722 Pinehurst Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11722 Pinehurst Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec426f8079 ---- Studio apartment with amazing location. This unit and building are excellently maintained and include laundry on site and assigned parking space. This exceptionally large studio unit is clean, open and bright. Features a full-size kitchen and appliances, all recently updated. Extra closet space provides plenty of storage. Large bath with full-size shower/tub. Excellent location, close to transit and convenient schools, shopping and entertainment. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! No pets. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE have any available units?
11722 Pinehurst Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 11722 Pinehurst Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
11722 Pinehurst Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 Pinehurst Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE offers parking.
Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE have a pool?
No, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE have accessible units?
No, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11722 Pinehurst Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11722 Pinehurst Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

