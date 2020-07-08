117 20th Ave E

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! NEWLY REMODELED spacious 2BR/2BA in quiet, Top floor, friendly, contemporary, security building. NEW plank flooring and paint throughout. NEW lighting, switches, and outlets throughout. Thermopane windows throughout. Kitchen: NEW dishwasher, NEW self-cleaning oven, NEW frost-free refrigerator, NEW microwave oven. NEW cabinetry, NEW countertops, NEW disposal, New Sink, New sprayer/faucet. Cooking exhaust vents to the outdoors. Bathroom(s): bath/shower combinations with NEWly resurfaced tubs and NEW tile surrounds, NEW bowed shower curtain rods, NEW large vanity mirrors, heat lamps, and exhaust fans. NEW towel bars and rings. NEW cabinetry, NEW countertops, NEW sinks, NEW faucets. Living/Dining Room: Huge central space with a large window. Fan-forced heater with own thermostat. Bedrooms: Large walk-in closets. NEW fan-forced heaters with own thermostats. The third large walk-in closet at entry. Laundry rooms on each floor. NEW hard-wired smoke alarms with battery back-up. NEW carbon monoxide detector. Underground parking available (controlled access; space for one vehicle, additional fee.) Thermopane windows; facing south. Miniblinds throughout. Security intercom/buzzer entry. (separate from the telephone.) All units have own hot water heaters. Interior hallways and mailboxes. Cable outlets in living room and bedrooms. Phone jacks in bedrooms and kitchen. Numerous electric outlets. Elevator. Backyard. (Container gardening permitted.) Storage locker available (320 cu. ft.; additional fee) Handicapped accessible. Short walk to Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Kaiser Permanente, and bus lines 8, 10, 11, 12, 43, 48, and the Microsoft Connector... One block from Miller Community Center (tennis courts, wading fountain, playfield, gym, etc.) Square Footage (approximate) - 1,000 Lease - 12 months. Renewable at prevailing rates or convertible to month-to-month after the first year.) Application Fee - $40.00 per each adult, single or married. (non-refundable, paid online). Security Deposit - $900.00 (refundable) Make check/money order payable to Bismark Apartments Rent - Unit #304 - $2,100.00/month. Utilities - Tenants pay electricity, phone, and cable directly to the providers. (Additional $90/mo. fee for water, sewer, and trash collection.) Pets - Spayed/neutered cats welcome (additional deposit and monthly fees apply). To schedule a showing, please contact: Richard Samuel - Resident Manager - 206/323-7803 or bismarkapts@gmail.com 117 20 th Ave E. Seattle, WA 98112