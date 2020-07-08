All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

117 20th Ave E

117 20th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

117 20th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! NEWLY REMODELED spacious 2BR/2BA in quiet, Top floor, friendly, contemporary, security building. NEW plank flooring and paint throughout. NEW lighting, switches, and outlets throughout. Thermopane windows throughout. Kitchen: NEW dishwasher, NEW self-cleaning oven, NEW frost-free refrigerator, NEW microwave oven. NEW cabinetry, NEW countertops, NEW disposal, New Sink, New sprayer/faucet. Cooking exhaust vents to the outdoors. Bathroom(s): bath/shower combinations with NEWly resurfaced tubs and NEW tile surrounds, NEW bowed shower curtain rods, NEW large vanity mirrors, heat lamps, and exhaust fans. NEW towel bars and rings. NEW cabinetry, NEW countertops, NEW sinks, NEW faucets. Living/Dining Room: Huge central space with a large window. Fan-forced heater with own thermostat. Bedrooms: Large walk-in closets. NEW fan-forced heaters with own thermostats. The third large walk-in closet at entry. Laundry rooms on each floor. NEW hard-wired smoke alarms with battery back-up. NEW carbon monoxide detector. Underground parking available (controlled access; space for one vehicle, additional fee.) Thermopane windows; facing south. Miniblinds throughout. Security intercom/buzzer entry. (separate from the telephone.) All units have own hot water heaters. Interior hallways and mailboxes. Cable outlets in living room and bedrooms. Phone jacks in bedrooms and kitchen. Numerous electric outlets. Elevator. Backyard. (Container gardening permitted.) Storage locker available (320 cu. ft.; additional fee) Handicapped accessible. Short walk to Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Kaiser Permanente, and bus lines 8, 10, 11, 12, 43, 48, and the Microsoft Connector... One block from Miller Community Center (tennis courts, wading fountain, playfield, gym, etc.) Square Footage (approximate) - 1,000 Lease - 12 months. Renewable at prevailing rates or convertible to month-to-month after the first year.) Application Fee - $40.00 per each adult, single or married. (non-refundable, paid online). Security Deposit - $900.00 (refundable) Make check/money order payable to Bismark Apartments Rent - Unit #304 - $2,100.00/month. Utilities - Tenants pay electricity, phone, and cable directly to the providers. (Additional $90/mo. fee for water, sewer, and trash collection.) Pets - Spayed/neutered cats welcome (additional deposit and monthly fees apply). To schedule a showing, please contact: Richard Samuel - Resident Manager - 206/323-7803 or bismarkapts@gmail.com 117 20 th Ave E. Seattle, WA 98112

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 20th Ave E have any available units?
117 20th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 20th Ave E have?
Some of 117 20th Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 20th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
117 20th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 20th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 20th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 117 20th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 117 20th Ave E offers parking.
Does 117 20th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 20th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 20th Ave E have a pool?
No, 117 20th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 117 20th Ave E have accessible units?
Yes, 117 20th Ave E has accessible units.
Does 117 20th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 20th Ave E has units with dishwashers.

