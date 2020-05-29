Rent Calculator
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1154 NW 50th
1154 Northwest 50th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1154 Northwest 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Ballard Studio - Great location! Updated kitchen with granite tile counter top and designer back splash. Laundry on site.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5134980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1154 NW 50th have any available units?
1154 NW 50th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 1154 NW 50th currently offering any rent specials?
1154 NW 50th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 NW 50th pet-friendly?
No, 1154 NW 50th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 1154 NW 50th offer parking?
No, 1154 NW 50th does not offer parking.
Does 1154 NW 50th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 NW 50th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 NW 50th have a pool?
No, 1154 NW 50th does not have a pool.
Does 1154 NW 50th have accessible units?
No, 1154 NW 50th does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 NW 50th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 NW 50th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 NW 50th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 NW 50th does not have units with air conditioning.
