Seattle, WA
11532 Lakeside Ave NE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

11532 Lakeside Ave NE

11532 Lakeside Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11532 Lakeside Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11532 Lakeside Ave NE Available 08/01/19 1 bed apt with views of Lake WA, parking and W/D in unit - Welcome home to this well maintained 1 bed, 1 bath MIL apartment located on lake WA. There is so much to love about this unit, including the private roof top deck, great for sunny days, the updated kitchen, with lots of cabinet space, views of the lake from your living room, having laundry in unit and of course the reserved parking spot (option for a second parking spot at $50/monthly fee). The owner is seeking responsible tenant to live in their above garage unit (completely separate entrance from their home) Tenant pays 25% of all utilities (water/sewer/garbage and electric). $45 application fee, $1000 refundable deposit. Available 8/1 for move in. **NO PETS**

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/559c1b008e/11532-lakeside-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98125
Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5045240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE have any available units?
11532 Lakeside Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE have?
Some of 11532 Lakeside Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 Lakeside Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11532 Lakeside Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 Lakeside Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11532 Lakeside Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11532 Lakeside Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 Lakeside Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11532 Lakeside Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11532 Lakeside Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 Lakeside Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 Lakeside Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
