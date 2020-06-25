1151 North 94th Street

Amenities

garage gym playground elevator media room bbq/grill

Garage parking subject to availability, plenty of street parking with quick access to HWY 99 and I-5. Parking is an additional $50/ month.



Up to 2 Cats are welcome. Service Dogs only. $30/ Month Pet Rent (No Pet Deposit!)



All utilities are billed separately.



$40/ per person application fee.

The building is in great location close to Greenlake, Northgate Mall, easy public transit to downtown or UW, and walking distance to North Seattle Community College.



Multiple grocery stores (HT Market, PCC, Safeway and Fred Meyer), gyms (Gold's Gym, LA Fitness), and playgrounds/play field within walking distance! Movie theater up the street, and of course, Starbucks!



The building has a secure video entry, an elevator & a recently installed community BBQ with picnic table available for use in Spring/Summer months.



Forget writing checks! Paying rent and submitting maintenance requests could not be easier! Stone Court has an online system--You can log in and pay online from your computer or your phone!