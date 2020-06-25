All apartments in Seattle
1151 North 94th Street

Location

1151 North 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

garage
gym
playground
elevator
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Garage parking subject to availability, plenty of street parking with quick access to HWY 99 and I-5. Parking is an additional $50/ month.

Up to 2 Cats are welcome. Service Dogs only. $30/ Month Pet Rent (No Pet Deposit!)

All utilities are billed separately.

$40/ per person application fee.
The building is in great location close to Greenlake, Northgate Mall, easy public transit to downtown or UW, and walking distance to North Seattle Community College.

Multiple grocery stores (HT Market, PCC, Safeway and Fred Meyer), gyms (Gold's Gym, LA Fitness), and playgrounds/play field within walking distance! Movie theater up the street, and of course, Starbucks!

The building has a secure video entry, an elevator & a recently installed community BBQ with picnic table available for use in Spring/Summer months.

Forget writing checks! Paying rent and submitting maintenance requests could not be easier! Stone Court has an online system--You can log in and pay online from your computer or your phone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 North 94th Street have any available units?
1151 North 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 North 94th Street have?
Some of 1151 North 94th Street's amenities include garage, gym, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 North 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 North 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 North 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1151 North 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1151 North 94th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1151 North 94th Street offers parking.
Does 1151 North 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 North 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 North 94th Street have a pool?
No, 1151 North 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 North 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 North 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 North 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 North 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
