Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
115 26th Avenue South - 2
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:42 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 26th Avenue South - 2
115 26th Ave S
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 26th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98122
Atlantic
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
115 26th Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 115 26th Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
115 26th Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 26th Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 26th Avenue South - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 26th Avenue South - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
