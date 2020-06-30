1145 Republican Street

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,490* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,990* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,590* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $2,790/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Seattle, with this one-bedroom South Lake Union apartment with high floor views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #SEA05)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your spacious living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this South Lake Union apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Dog Park/Run

-Rooftop Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Roof Deck

-Bike Storage

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally located



This furnished apartment is situated in South Lake Union, a hub for Amazon and the Seattle Times as well as the entire biotech industry. Its constantly buzzing thanks to the numerous bars, restaurants and food trucks. In Lake Union Park, along the water sits the Museum of History & Industry which highlights the citys history as well as business and innovation. Locals often head out to the lake for boating and paddleboarding. This neighborhood is also the home of Denny Park, which is the oldest green space in the city. To access other parts of the city from here, simply hop on the streetcar.

A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.