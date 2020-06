Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

The Dixonian Apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood feature classic old world charm. This beautiful brick building built in 1928 has units with hardwood floors, coved ceilings and original wood trim. The building also has on-site laundry facility and updated electrical and plumbing. Garage parking available. No smoking or pets please. Please call John at 206-355-4774 for more information and an appointment to view your new home. Classic 1920's building in a great neighborhood. Spacious bright studio with dining area and large walk-in closet.



Terms: 12 month Lease Option Only.