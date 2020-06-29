1128 33rd Ave

Amenities

FIRST MONTH RENT FREE. Classic comfort near the heart of one of the most desirable Seattle neighborhoods; Madrona. This vintage two story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been fully remodeled, updated and well cared for. A modern, open floor plan on the first floor has 9 ft ceilings and flows easily for entertaining and daily use. Throughout the house are the original wood floors and both bathrooms have slate flooring. The first-floor bathroom has a claw foot tub and shower. The kitchen has updated energy efficient appliances and the kitchen island comes with the house. The master bedroom has a balcony with views of a beautiful shared backyard garden. Both front and back yards are fully fenced and there is a small vegetable garden onsite.. The half basement has a washer and dryer (not coin-op) with plenty of shelves for storage. Location, location, location! This warm 116 year old, 1600 s.f. house is just a few steps from the vibrant Madrona business district. With coffee shops and eateries like the original Cupcake Royale, the legendary Hi Spot Cafe, the Madrona Alehouse, Vendemmia, Naam Thai, and Molly Moon's Ice Cream - there are so many options. 10 mins from downtown with Metro stops #2 and #3 nearby and the Microsoft Connector daily stops. Two parks and four schools are in the neighborhood and Lake Washington is seven blocks due east.



Terms: one year lease. Maybe longer.