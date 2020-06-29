All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:09 PM

1128 33rd Ave

1128 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1128 33rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
FIRST MONTH RENT FREE. Classic comfort near the heart of one of the most desirable Seattle neighborhoods; Madrona. This vintage two story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been fully remodeled, updated and well cared for. A modern, open floor plan on the first floor has 9 ft ceilings and flows easily for entertaining and daily use. Throughout the house are the original wood floors and both bathrooms have slate flooring. The first-floor bathroom has a claw foot tub and shower. The kitchen has updated energy efficient appliances and the kitchen island comes with the house. The master bedroom has a balcony with views of a beautiful shared backyard garden. Both front and back yards are fully fenced and there is a small vegetable garden onsite.. The half basement has a washer and dryer (not coin-op) with plenty of shelves for storage. Location, location, location! This warm 116 year old, 1600 s.f. house is just a few steps from the vibrant Madrona business district. With coffee shops and eateries like the original Cupcake Royale, the legendary Hi Spot Cafe, the Madrona Alehouse, Vendemmia, Naam Thai, and Molly Moon's Ice Cream - there are so many options. 10 mins from downtown with Metro stops #2 and #3 nearby and the Microsoft Connector daily stops. Two parks and four schools are in the neighborhood and Lake Washington is seven blocks due east.

Terms: one year lease. Maybe longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 33rd Ave have any available units?
1128 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 33rd Ave have?
Some of 1128 33rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1128 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1128 33rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1128 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1128 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1128 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 33rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1128 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1128 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1128 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 33rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

