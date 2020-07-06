All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

1124 N 92nd St. 201

1124 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 North 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Green Lake 2 Story Condo 2Beds 1.5BA, W/D in unit. water/sewer/garbage are included. - 2 story Condo, w/bright open floor plans. 2 Beds and 1.5 Baths. Close to HWY 99, minutes to I-5 & North Seattle Community College. Close to Northgate Mall, UW and Green Lake Park.

This Condo unit will be available on 12/4/2019.
At least One Year Lease Agreement.

Move In Cost:
Application fee : $50 per adult.
First Month Rent: $1790
Security Deposit: $1790
Last Month Rent: $1790
Please call Keri at 425-220-8757for Leasing Appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 have any available units?
1124 N 92nd St. 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1124 N 92nd St. 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1124 N 92nd St. 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 N 92nd St. 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 offer parking?
No, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 does not offer parking.
Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 have a pool?
No, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 have accessible units?
No, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 N 92nd St. 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 N 92nd St. 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

