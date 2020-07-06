1124 N 92nd St. 201

Amenities
Green Lake 2 Story Condo 2Beds 1.5BA, W/D in unit. water/sewer/garbage are included. - 2 story Condo, w/bright open floor plans. 2 Beds and 1.5 Baths. Close to HWY 99, minutes to I-5 & North Seattle Community College. Close to Northgate Mall, UW and Green Lake Park.
This Condo unit will be available on 12/4/2019.
At least One Year Lease Agreement.
Move In Cost:
Application fee : $50 per adult.
First Month Rent: $1790
Security Deposit: $1790
Last Month Rent: $1790
Please call Keri at 425-220-8757for Leasing Appointment
(RLNE4446090)