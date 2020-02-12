All apartments in Seattle
1123 Taylor Ave N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1123 Taylor Ave N

1123 Taylor Avenue North · (206) 920-8855
Location

1123 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Dolores Manor Apartments were built in 1958. This 22 unit building on 3 floors consists of 19 one bedroom apartments and 3 two bedroom apartments. Off-street as well as street parking is available. Units have decks, there is also storage available and laundry facilities are on the premises. Some units have views of Lake Union and Capitol Hill. Can walk to public transit. No pets or smoking please. Hardwood floors, counters, new paint, and new slate design flooring in kitchen and bath. Storage lockers included! Shared laundry on-site, reserved parking available, on bus lines. No pets or smoking.

Terms: 1 Year Lease Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Taylor Ave N have any available units?
1123 Taylor Ave N has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Taylor Ave N have?
Some of 1123 Taylor Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Taylor Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Taylor Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Taylor Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Taylor Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1123 Taylor Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Taylor Ave N does offer parking.
Does 1123 Taylor Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Taylor Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Taylor Ave N have a pool?
No, 1123 Taylor Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Taylor Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1123 Taylor Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Taylor Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Taylor Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
