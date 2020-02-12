1123 Taylor Ave N

Amenities

The Dolores Manor Apartments were built in 1958. This 22 unit building on 3 floors consists of 19 one bedroom apartments and 3 two bedroom apartments. Off-street as well as street parking is available. Units have decks, there is also storage available and laundry facilities are on the premises. Some units have views of Lake Union and Capitol Hill. Can walk to public transit. No pets or smoking please. Hardwood floors, counters, new paint, and new slate design flooring in kitchen and bath. Storage lockers included! Shared laundry on-site, reserved parking available, on bus lines. No pets or smoking.



Terms: 1 Year Lease Required