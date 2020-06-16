11223 8th Ave NE

Amenities

Northgate View Apartments are centrally located in the convenient Northgate neighborhood of Seattle. There are three buildings offering studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Amenities include, carpets, full-size appliances including dishwashers, and most units with decks. Parking spaces are available on-site in the building lot. Laundry facilities are shared and located in each building. Cats are welcome with pet deposit and pet cleaning fee. For our resident's convenience, management is available on-site. Northgate View is located on major bus routes to downtown and local universities. It is walking distance to Northgate Mall, and all the neighboring restaurants and shops. Live in the heart of convenience! Northgate View Apartments, where location and affordability make a wonderful place to call home. Updated units with refreshed kitchens and baths. Newer blinds, private patios. Spacious living rooms and bedrooms. Full bath tub. Parking available.



Terms: 1 Year Lease