Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

11223 8th Ave NE

11223 8th Avenue Northeast · (206) 388-6934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11223 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Northgate View Apartments are centrally located in the convenient Northgate neighborhood of Seattle. There are three buildings offering studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Amenities include, carpets, full-size appliances including dishwashers, and most units with decks. Parking spaces are available on-site in the building lot. Laundry facilities are shared and located in each building. Cats are welcome with pet deposit and pet cleaning fee. For our resident's convenience, management is available on-site. Northgate View is located on major bus routes to downtown and local universities. It is walking distance to Northgate Mall, and all the neighboring restaurants and shops. Live in the heart of convenience! Northgate View Apartments, where location and affordability make a wonderful place to call home. Updated units with refreshed kitchens and baths. Newer blinds, private patios. Spacious living rooms and bedrooms. Full bath tub. Parking available.

Terms: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 8th Ave NE have any available units?
11223 8th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11223 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 11223 8th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11223 8th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11223 8th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11223 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11223 8th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 11223 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11223 8th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11223 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11223 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11223 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11223 8th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
