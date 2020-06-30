All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11200 Greenwood Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11200 Greenwood Ave N
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

11200 Greenwood Ave N

11200 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11200 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Turtle Walk North Apartments consist of 28 Units between some studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on 4 floors. This 1986 built building has garage parking, balconies, and views. Units have dishwashers and laundry facilities are on the premises. Cats are welcome. Please call us to schedule a showing of your future apartments (425) 610-7052 (Texts Are Ok) Quiet unit on back away from street. 3rd floor Give us a call to schedule a showing for your future apt Call 425-610-7052

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Greenwood Ave N have any available units?
11200 Greenwood Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Greenwood Ave N have?
Some of 11200 Greenwood Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Greenwood Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Greenwood Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Greenwood Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Greenwood Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Greenwood Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Greenwood Ave N offers parking.
Does 11200 Greenwood Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Greenwood Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Greenwood Ave N have a pool?
No, 11200 Greenwood Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Greenwood Ave N have accessible units?
No, 11200 Greenwood Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Greenwood Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11200 Greenwood Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University