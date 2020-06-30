11200 Greenwood Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

The Turtle Walk North Apartments consist of 28 Units between some studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on 4 floors. This 1986 built building has garage parking, balconies, and views. Units have dishwashers and laundry facilities are on the premises. Cats are welcome. Please call us to schedule a showing of your future apartments (425) 610-7052 (Texts Are Ok) Quiet unit on back away from street. 3rd floor Give us a call to schedule a showing for your future apt Call 425-610-7052



Terms: 12 month lease