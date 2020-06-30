All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1120 N 92nd St

1120 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 North 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous North Seattle Townhome Near Green Lake! - $200 off one month rent move in special! Welcome home to this gorgeous two bedroom, one and a half bath townhouse in North Seattle / Licton Springs near Green Lake. This beautiful townhouse has a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room that features a cozy balcony, dining space, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, bathroom with soaking tub, two generously sized bedrooms with large closets, new carpets, and a full sized washer and dryer. On the entry-level, access the one car garage. Step outside to the fenced patio with tile accent, arbor, and thoughtful landscaping.

Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with cafes, dining, Licton Springs Park, Green Lake and more! Close to Northwest Hospital, UW Medicine, North Seattle Community College, and major thoroughfares (Aurora and I-5) for a seamless commute to South Lake Union, downtown, and the Eastside.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 to 18 month lease considered.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Will consider dogs with mandatory pet screening and monthly pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5355608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N 92nd St have any available units?
1120 N 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N 92nd St have?
Some of 1120 N 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 N 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1120 N 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1120 N 92nd St offers parking.
Does 1120 N 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 N 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N 92nd St have a pool?
No, 1120 N 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 N 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 1120 N 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 N 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

