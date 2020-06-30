1120 N 92nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous North Seattle Townhome Near Green Lake! - $200 off one month rent move in special! Welcome home to this gorgeous two bedroom, one and a half bath townhouse in North Seattle / Licton Springs near Green Lake. This beautiful townhouse has a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room that features a cozy balcony, dining space, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, bathroom with soaking tub, two generously sized bedrooms with large closets, new carpets, and a full sized washer and dryer. On the entry-level, access the one car garage. Step outside to the fenced patio with tile accent, arbor, and thoughtful landscaping.



Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with cafes, dining, Licton Springs Park, Green Lake and more! Close to Northwest Hospital, UW Medicine, North Seattle Community College, and major thoroughfares (Aurora and I-5) for a seamless commute to South Lake Union, downtown, and the Eastside.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 to 18 month lease considered.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~Will consider dogs with mandatory pet screening and monthly pet rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5355608)