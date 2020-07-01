All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202

1111 East Pike Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sleek loft with a great vibe - Live urbane at the epicenter of the vibrant Pike/Pine triangle in this industrial loft. Take stunning views while BBQing on the rooftop deck. Soak up the sun, oversized windows. Gaze out at the well structured tree. Cook up a storm, yes gas cooking. Don't feel like it? Oodles of hip dining choices are just out the front door. Meet for a chat at the cafe's. Play in acres of green space in nearby Cal Anderson Park. Leave your car in the garage, light rail, buses and First Hill Streetcar nearby.

(RLNE5187883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 have any available units?
1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 have?
Some of 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 E. Pike St. Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

