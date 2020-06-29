All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1110 West Howe Street #303

1110 West Howe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 West Howe Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylishly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the West slope of Queen Anne. Light bright living room with expansive territorial views to the sound and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been upgraded with slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Full bath with new tile surround and double sinks. Extra large bedroom boasts double closets and enough space for a desk or creative space. One assigned space in the secured garage and storage closet. Water, sewer & garbage included. Superb Queen Anne location, close to downtown, restaurants and shopping. Address is 1110 W Howe #303, Seattle WA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 West Howe Street #303 have any available units?
1110 West Howe Street #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 West Howe Street #303 have?
Some of 1110 West Howe Street #303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 West Howe Street #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 West Howe Street #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 West Howe Street #303 pet-friendly?
No, 1110 West Howe Street #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1110 West Howe Street #303 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 West Howe Street #303 offers parking.
Does 1110 West Howe Street #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 West Howe Street #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 West Howe Street #303 have a pool?
No, 1110 West Howe Street #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 West Howe Street #303 have accessible units?
No, 1110 West Howe Street #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 West Howe Street #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 West Howe Street #303 has units with dishwashers.
