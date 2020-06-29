1110 West Howe Street #303

Amenities

Stylishly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the West slope of Queen Anne. Light bright living room with expansive territorial views to the sound and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been upgraded with slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Full bath with new tile surround and double sinks. Extra large bedroom boasts double closets and enough space for a desk or creative space. One assigned space in the secured garage and storage closet. Water, sewer & garbage included. Superb Queen Anne location, close to downtown, restaurants and shopping. Address is 1110 W Howe #303, Seattle WA.