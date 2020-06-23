All apartments in Seattle
1110 E Howell St
1110 E Howell St

1110 East Howell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 04/08/19 2 BR 2 BA Townhome for Rent in Capitol Hill - Property Id: 105271

Modern urban townhome in the center of capitol hill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105271
Property Id 105271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E Howell St have any available units?
1110 E Howell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E Howell St have?
Some of 1110 E Howell St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E Howell St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E Howell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E Howell St pet-friendly?
No, 1110 E Howell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1110 E Howell St offer parking?
No, 1110 E Howell St does not offer parking.
Does 1110 E Howell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 E Howell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E Howell St have a pool?
No, 1110 E Howell St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E Howell St have accessible units?
No, 1110 E Howell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E Howell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E Howell St has units with dishwashers.
