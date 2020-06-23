Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1110 E Howell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1110 E Howell St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1110 E Howell St
1110 East Howell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1110 East Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 04/08/19 2 BR 2 BA Townhome for Rent in Capitol Hill - Property Id: 105271
Modern urban townhome in the center of capitol hill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105271
Property Id 105271
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4765188)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 E Howell St have any available units?
1110 E Howell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1110 E Howell St have?
Some of 1110 E Howell St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1110 E Howell St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E Howell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E Howell St pet-friendly?
No, 1110 E Howell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 1110 E Howell St offer parking?
No, 1110 E Howell St does not offer parking.
Does 1110 E Howell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 E Howell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E Howell St have a pool?
No, 1110 E Howell St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E Howell St have accessible units?
No, 1110 E Howell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E Howell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E Howell St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University