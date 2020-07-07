11002 35th Ave NE

11002 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125 Matthews Beach
The Cottonwood is offering a first floor unit ( to which is Not the ground floor) with a fireplace and a balcony. The unit has a dishwasher and garbage disposal and is carpeted. The Cottonwood is close to shopping and is on a major Bus line. We are a Friend of Fair Housing and are managed by Cornell and Associates. Please contact Rob to set up a time for viewing or for more information. Thank You!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
