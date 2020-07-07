11002 35th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

The Cottonwood is offering a first floor unit ( to which is Not the ground floor) with a fireplace and a balcony. The unit has a dishwasher and garbage disposal and is carpeted. The Cottonwood is close to shopping and is on a major Bus line. We are a Friend of Fair Housing and are managed by Cornell and Associates. Please contact Rob to set up a time for viewing or for more information. Thank You!