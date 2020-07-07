All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

11002 35th Ave NE

11002 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11002 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
The Cottonwood is offering a first floor unit ( to which is Not the ground floor) with a fireplace and a balcony. The unit has a dishwasher and garbage disposal and is carpeted. The Cottonwood is close to shopping and is on a major Bus line. We are a Friend of Fair Housing and are managed by Cornell and Associates. Please contact Rob to set up a time for viewing or for more information. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 35th Ave NE have any available units?
11002 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 35th Ave NE have?
Some of 11002 35th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11002 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11002 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11002 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11002 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11002 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 35th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11002 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11002 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11002 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 35th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

