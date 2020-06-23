110 Erie Ave

Amenities

Recently Renovated 3Br Home with Water Views! - Stunning Recently-Renovated 3 Bedroom home in Leschi with Gorgeous Views of Lake Washington! With a premier location right next to Leschi Park, this home is in easy walking/driving distance of plenty of community amenities (parks, shops, groceries, restaurants, waterfront). It offers chic dark hardwood flooring throughout, plus tons of natural light through big windows. The spacious living room gives way to a chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, light quartz counters, and plenty of storage space, plus you get the added luxury of enjoying your meals with water views! The 3 spacious bedrooms are all conveniently-located upstairs and offer large closets and high ceilings, with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Laundry facilities are in-unit, and an off-street parking spot can be rented with the unit for an additional $75/mo. Do you long to wake to views of the lake? Then feel free to follow up to request more information or schedule a showing!



Showings are by appointment only (tenant-occupied until end of Feb, please give at least 24hrs notice on showings). Feel fee to schedule a showing via text.



