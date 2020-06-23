All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 110 Erie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
110 Erie Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

110 Erie Ave

110 Erie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Leschi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 Erie Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 3Br Home with Water Views! - Stunning Recently-Renovated 3 Bedroom home in Leschi with Gorgeous Views of Lake Washington! With a premier location right next to Leschi Park, this home is in easy walking/driving distance of plenty of community amenities (parks, shops, groceries, restaurants, waterfront). It offers chic dark hardwood flooring throughout, plus tons of natural light through big windows. The spacious living room gives way to a chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, light quartz counters, and plenty of storage space, plus you get the added luxury of enjoying your meals with water views! The 3 spacious bedrooms are all conveniently-located upstairs and offer large closets and high ceilings, with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Laundry facilities are in-unit, and an off-street parking spot can be rented with the unit for an additional $75/mo. Do you long to wake to views of the lake? Then feel free to follow up to request more information or schedule a showing!

Showings are by appointment only (tenant-occupied until end of Feb, please give at least 24hrs notice on showings). Feel fee to schedule a showing via text.

(RLNE4673753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Erie Ave have any available units?
110 Erie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Erie Ave have?
Some of 110 Erie Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Erie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
110 Erie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Erie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Erie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 110 Erie Ave offer parking?
No, 110 Erie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 110 Erie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Erie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Erie Ave have a pool?
No, 110 Erie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 110 Erie Ave have accessible units?
No, 110 Erie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Erie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Erie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University