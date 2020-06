Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Close to pharmacy, grocery store, schools, major bus lines, Northgate Mall, Target, etc This 1 bedroom unit has a new kitchen and bathroom. The building is close to many shopping locations; QFC, Walgreens, Target, etc. On major bus lines and near the Northgate Transit Center. Close to UW and North Seattle College. Secured building with on-site manager.