108 5th Ave S, #304

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!! - HIGHLY DESIREABLE Condo at Tobria offers the BEST in DOWN TOWN Living. If LOCATION, VIBRANT and URBAN lifestyle are important to you, look no further… Live at the HUB of Seattle with easy efficient access to Downtown, First Hill, Pioneer Square, International District, Google, Tableau, Stadiums and Mass Transit… INCREDIBLE Nightlife, Restaurants, Tons of Shops and Amenities are all within walking distance. “TWELVES”, MARINERS, SOUNDERS…your next game awaits you blocks away. FOODIES…Asia’s endless culinary delights await you just across the street. WONT LAST LONG!!!



Features:



• SPACIOUS and CONTEMPORARY 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo,

• 584 sq ft of OPEN FLOOR PLAN Concept

• Kitchen with GRANITE Counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances

• GRANITE Breakfast bar

• Quality WOOD laminate floors in Kitchen, Bathroom, Laundry, Entrance

• Wall-to-Wall Warm Low Maintenance Carpet in Living and Bedroom

• FRESHLY PAINTED with NEW BLINDS throughout

• Bright Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and BUILT-IN ORGANIZERS

• South-facing Unit for LOTS OF LIGHT

• SLIDING GLASS DOORS open to rail

• Lots of storage

• Stacked Washer/Dryer

• Assigned parking spot in secure ground floor garage

• Fast and easy commute to airport

• Walk score 98: Walkers Paradise - Daily errands DO NOT require a car

• Transit score 100: Riders Dream with World Class Public Transportation



Available Now for a one-year lease. First month and security deposit due at move-in.



Please contact Marisa marisa@dwellingsseattle.com OR 206-399-2275.



No Pets Allowed



