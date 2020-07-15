All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

108 5th Ave S, #304

108 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

108 5th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
International District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!! - HIGHLY DESIREABLE Condo at Tobria offers the BEST in DOWN TOWN Living. If LOCATION, VIBRANT and URBAN lifestyle are important to you, look no further… Live at the HUB of Seattle with easy efficient access to Downtown, First Hill, Pioneer Square, International District, Google, Tableau, Stadiums and Mass Transit… INCREDIBLE Nightlife, Restaurants, Tons of Shops and Amenities are all within walking distance. “TWELVES”, MARINERS, SOUNDERS…your next game awaits you blocks away. FOODIES…Asia’s endless culinary delights await you just across the street. WONT LAST LONG!!!

Features:

• SPACIOUS and CONTEMPORARY 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo,
• 584 sq ft of OPEN FLOOR PLAN Concept
• Kitchen with GRANITE Counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances
• GRANITE Breakfast bar
• Quality WOOD laminate floors in Kitchen, Bathroom, Laundry, Entrance
• Wall-to-Wall Warm Low Maintenance Carpet in Living and Bedroom
• FRESHLY PAINTED with NEW BLINDS throughout
• Bright Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and BUILT-IN ORGANIZERS
• South-facing Unit for LOTS OF LIGHT
• SLIDING GLASS DOORS open to rail
• Lots of storage
• Stacked Washer/Dryer
• Assigned parking spot in secure ground floor garage
• Fast and easy commute to airport
• Walk score 98: Walkers Paradise - Daily errands DO NOT require a car
• Transit score 100: Riders Dream with World Class Public Transportation

Available Now for a one-year lease. First month and security deposit due at move-in.

Please contact Marisa marisa@dwellingsseattle.com OR 206-399-2275.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3167364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 5th Ave S, #304 have any available units?
108 5th Ave S, #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 5th Ave S, #304 have?
Some of 108 5th Ave S, #304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 5th Ave S, #304 currently offering any rent specials?
108 5th Ave S, #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 5th Ave S, #304 pet-friendly?
No, 108 5th Ave S, #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 108 5th Ave S, #304 offer parking?
Yes, 108 5th Ave S, #304 offers parking.
Does 108 5th Ave S, #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 5th Ave S, #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 5th Ave S, #304 have a pool?
No, 108 5th Ave S, #304 does not have a pool.
Does 108 5th Ave S, #304 have accessible units?
No, 108 5th Ave S, #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 5th Ave S, #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 5th Ave S, #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
