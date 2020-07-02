All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10615 61 St Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10615 61 St Avenue S
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:40 PM

10615 61 St Avenue S

10615 61st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10615 61st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HUGE SPACIOUS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME IN SOUTH SEATTLE / SKYWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE !!!! Welcome To The Skyway Community! TONS of possibilities - This spacious & updated home features an open floor plan . There is a cozy wood burning fireplace on the main upper level and a slider to rear deck; perfect for summer fun and entertainment. Great kitchen! Updated laundry room, great hard wood floors and NEW carpet throughout! Roof is NEWER and home has great room sizes! Family room on lower level with fireplace! New heat source & endless hot water! Easy access to I-5 and all amenities nearby. Pets may be negotiable This much space is rare and won't last long. Rent $ 2,995 mo. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks. Excellent rental history; income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Renters Insurance required. Pets neg. 2 car garage. Available 2/1 Call or text Lee @ 253 329-4061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10615 61 St Avenue S have any available units?
10615 61 St Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10615 61 St Avenue S have?
Some of 10615 61 St Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10615 61 St Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
10615 61 St Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10615 61 St Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10615 61 St Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 10615 61 St Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 10615 61 St Avenue S offers parking.
Does 10615 61 St Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10615 61 St Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10615 61 St Avenue S have a pool?
No, 10615 61 St Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 10615 61 St Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 10615 61 St Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 10615 61 St Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10615 61 St Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University