10615 61 St Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

HUGE SPACIOUS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME IN SOUTH SEATTLE / SKYWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE !!!! Welcome To The Skyway Community! TONS of possibilities - This spacious & updated home features an open floor plan . There is a cozy wood burning fireplace on the main upper level and a slider to rear deck; perfect for summer fun and entertainment. Great kitchen! Updated laundry room, great hard wood floors and NEW carpet throughout! Roof is NEWER and home has great room sizes! Family room on lower level with fireplace! New heat source & endless hot water! Easy access to I-5 and all amenities nearby. Pets may be negotiable This much space is rare and won't last long. Rent $ 2,995 mo. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks. Excellent rental history; income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Renters Insurance required. Pets neg. 2 car garage. Available 2/1 Call or text Lee @ 253 329-4061