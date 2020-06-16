10325 39th Avenue Northeast

Amenities
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single car garage home located wirhin a quiet culdesac in north Seattle's Meadowbrook area. Minutes from schools, community center, beaches, parks, Burke Gillman trail, freeway access, shopping and more.
Spacious living room with fireplace, large kitchen, cooktop island with seating, area for dining table, skylight, refrigerator, oven, microwave.
Laundry area with washer and dryer, forced air oil heating, cable ready, large covered patio, large fenced backyard.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22063
(RLNE4524543)