10325 39th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bathroom single car garage home located wirhin a quiet culdesac in north Seattle's Meadowbrook area. Minutes from schools, community center, beaches, parks, Burke Gillman trail, freeway access, shopping and more.

Spacious living room with fireplace, large kitchen, cooktop island with seating, area for dining table, skylight, refrigerator, oven, microwave.

Laundry area with washer and dryer, forced air oil heating, cable ready, large covered patio, large fenced backyard.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22063



(RLNE4524543)