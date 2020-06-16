All apartments in Seattle
10325 39th Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10325 39th Avenue Northeast

10325 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10325 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single car garage home located wirhin a quiet culdesac in north Seattle's Meadowbrook area. Minutes from schools, community center, beaches, parks, Burke Gillman trail, freeway access, shopping and more.
Spacious living room with fireplace, large kitchen, cooktop island with seating, area for dining table, skylight, refrigerator, oven, microwave.
Laundry area with washer and dryer, forced air oil heating, cable ready, large covered patio, large fenced backyard.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22063

(RLNE4524543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
10325 39th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 10325 39th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10325 39th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10325 39th Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10325 39th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10325 39th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 10325 39th Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10325 39th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 10325 39th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10325 39th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10325 39th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10325 39th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
