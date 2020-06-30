10317 Midvale Ave N - 2

Amenities
Renovated Licton Springs 1Bed! W/D in Unit! Located half a block away from a Rapid Ride stop, markets, a movie theater, Starbucks, and other restaurants. Situated amongst a residential neighborhood, the Oaktree 6 Community is also just a short drive/bus ride to Downtown Seattle, Greenlake, Fremont, or Northgate Mall.
**AVAILABLE NOW**.
Unit Features Include:
-washer/dryer in unit
-stainless steel appliances
-updated light fixtures
-large living room area
-free off street parking spot included!
*To see this fantastic apartment, call/text Jamie @ 425.625.9459
W/S/G flat monthly fee: $70 (1 person); $100 (2 persons). Tenant is responsible for electricity
$1000 refundable security deposit (amount may be increased due to credit/background check)
Pets welcome! NO breed/weight restrictions!
*Leases run on a first come, first serve basis. To hold a unit immediately, a fee of $500 is required in the form of a check. If seriously interested, please come prepared.*