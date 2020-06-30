All apartments in Seattle
10317 Midvale Ave N - 2
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

10317 Midvale Ave N - 2

10317 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10317 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Renovated Licton Springs 1Bed! W/D in Unit! Located half a block away from a Rapid Ride stop, markets, a movie theater, Starbucks, and other restaurants. Situated amongst a residential neighborhood, the Oaktree 6 Community is also just a short drive/bus ride to Downtown Seattle, Greenlake, Fremont, or Northgate Mall.

**AVAILABLE NOW**.
Unit Features Include:
-washer/dryer in unit
-stainless steel appliances
-updated light fixtures
-large living room area
-free off street parking spot included!
*To see this fantastic apartment, call/text Jamie @ 425.625.9459
W/S/G flat monthly fee: $70 (1 person); $100 (2 persons). Tenant is responsible for electricity
$1000 refundable security deposit (amount may be increased due to credit/background check)
Pets welcome! NO breed/weight restrictions!
*Leases run on a first come, first serve basis. To hold a unit immediately, a fee of $500 is required in the form of a check. If seriously interested, please come prepared.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 have any available units?
10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 have?
Some of 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 offers parking.
Does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 have a pool?
No, 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 have accessible units?
No, 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 Midvale Ave N - 2 has units with dishwashers.

