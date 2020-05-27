All apartments in Seattle
10301 Greenwood Avenue

10301 Greenwood Avenue North · (206) 601-1765
Location

10301 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Jefferson Court Apartments were built in 1988. This 62 unit building offer 34 one bedroom units and 28 two bedroom units on 4 floors. There is secure garage parking, storage, patios, laundry facilities on the premises, dishwashers, walk-in closets and views. Some units have vaulted ceilings. Tenants in this lovely Greenwood building can walk to public transportation, grocery stores and restaurants. The building is near Carkeek Park. Awesome AND Affordable MOVE-IN SPECIAL: FIRST TWO WEEKS FREE!!!!! CHECK IT OUT!!! Updateded flooring, cabinets and countertops!

Terms: 12 month lease NO SMOKING NO DOGS MOVE-IN SPECIAL: FIRST TWO WEEKS FREE!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
10301 Greenwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 10301 Greenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Greenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Greenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10301 Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10301 Greenwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10301 Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 10301 Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10301 Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10301 Greenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
