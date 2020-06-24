All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1020 5th Ave N - 17
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 5th Ave N - 17

1020 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1020 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Moorman Properties LLC

Unit #17

Prime location: Naturally well-lit, 1br apartment home located on the South Slope of Queen Anne. Conveniently situated a few blocks North of Mercer St, you are a minute's walk from restaurants, parks and Downtown Seattle. Luxurious cabinetry, dishwasher, and east facing windows with views of Downtown Seattle.

Square Footage: approximately: 558

Description
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you are looking for stunning views of The Space Needle and downtown Seattle, The Aqua Terrazza is for you. Built in 1959, the Aqua Terrazza sits right on the south slope of Queen Anne. Some units have decks and face directly south with one of the best views in town. Some units also feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens. A popular rental area within walking distance to Seattle Center, The Pacific Northwest Ballet, Key Arena, QFC, shops, restaurants and nightlife.

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1000
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*
If you are looking for stunning views of The Space Needle and downtown Seattle, The Aqua Terrace is for you. Built in 1959, the Aqua Terrace sits right on the south slope of Queen Anne. Some units have decks and face directly south with one of the best views in town. Some units also feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens. A popular rental area within walking distance to Seattle Center, The Pacific Northwest Ballet, Key Arena, QFC, shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 have any available units?
1020 5th Ave N - 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 have?
Some of 1020 5th Ave N - 17's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 5th Ave N - 17 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 5th Ave N - 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 5th Ave N - 17 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 5th Ave N - 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 offer parking?
No, 1020 5th Ave N - 17 does not offer parking.
Does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 5th Ave N - 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 have a pool?
No, 1020 5th Ave N - 17 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 have accessible units?
No, 1020 5th Ave N - 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 5th Ave N - 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 5th Ave N - 17 has units with dishwashers.
