1020 5th Ave N - 17

Moorman Properties LLC



Unit #17



Prime location: Naturally well-lit, 1br apartment home located on the South Slope of Queen Anne. Conveniently situated a few blocks North of Mercer St, you are a minute's walk from restaurants, parks and Downtown Seattle. Luxurious cabinetry, dishwasher, and east facing windows with views of Downtown Seattle.



Square Footage: approximately: 558



Description

If you are looking for stunning views of The Space Needle and downtown Seattle, The Aqua Terrazza is for you. Built in 1959, the Aqua Terrazza sits right on the south slope of Queen Anne. Some units have decks and face directly south with one of the best views in town. Some units also feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens. A popular rental area within walking distance to Seattle Center, The Pacific Northwest Ballet, Key Arena, QFC, shops, restaurants and nightlife.



LEASE TERMS

$1000 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage

Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1000

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.



*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*

