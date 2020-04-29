All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1018 Ne 112th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1018 Ne 112th St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

1018 Ne 112th St

1018 Northeast 112th Street · (425) 218-0707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pinehurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1018 Northeast 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit Live work space · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
yoga
Amazing huge studio in Seattle. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, , storage, washer dryer, bamboo floors, mirrored walls, washer dryer in unit, ramp to door, loft style open space, and retail space. Great for an office, yoga or dance studio, professional office, book store, martial arts, etc. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,895/month rent. $2,895 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Ne 112th St have any available units?
1018 Ne 112th St has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Ne 112th St have?
Some of 1018 Ne 112th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Ne 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Ne 112th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Ne 112th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Ne 112th St is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Ne 112th St offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Ne 112th St does offer parking.
Does 1018 Ne 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Ne 112th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Ne 112th St have a pool?
No, 1018 Ne 112th St does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Ne 112th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1018 Ne 112th St has accessible units.
Does 1018 Ne 112th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Ne 112th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1018 Ne 112th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity