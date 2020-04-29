1018 Ne 112th St

Amenities

Amazing huge studio in Seattle. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, , storage, washer dryer, bamboo floors, mirrored walls, washer dryer in unit, ramp to door, loft style open space, and retail space. Great for an office, yoga or dance studio, professional office, book store, martial arts, etc. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,895/month rent. $2,895 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.