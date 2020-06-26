Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

1017 NE 55th St Available 09/01/19 Pre-Lease today Chic Student Living Spaces in UDs Roosevelt Neighborhood - House 11th is all you would want in a new modern student living experience. Whether youre wanting to take a bike ride to Greenlake Park or taking a quick bus ride to UW campus, House 11th is at the intersection of happiness and convenience.



This brand new urban oasis gives you a brand new space to live in. Youll be the first one to be part of the pre leasing experience for Fall 2019. The home is furnished with in home amenities which include: stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.



Pre- lease now for Fall 2019

Around The Neighborhood

The YMCA

Trader Joes

UD Farmers Market

Petco



Qualifying Criteria:

Credit Above 600

Income 2.5x's the amount of rent per month

Review of Residential History



No Pets Allowed



