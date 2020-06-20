10135 Holman Rd NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Spacious Greenwood Townhome! Available Now! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area of Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park and Piper's Creek.



First floor features garage, 3/4 bath with shower, carpeted room for WFH office, bedroom, or exercise equipment. Entertain guests in your chef's kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar, including stainless appliances and gas cooktop and oven. Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the gas fireplace. Oak flooring covers the entire main floor, carpeting on first and third floors. Master suite with large bedroom, jetted bathtub. Front-loading Washer/Dryer on same floor as Master and 2nd bedroom. Every bedroom has its own bathroom!



Close to QFC, Subway, Luisa's Mexican, Carkeek Park, Patty's Eggnest, Chuck's Hop Shop, Starbucks, Papa Murphy Pizza, drycleaner, bank. Near to Fred Meyer and vibrant Greenwood. Just steps to the RapidRide D-Line to downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.



Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon and an agent will reach out to you.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- 12 month lease required.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one month’s rent and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Tenants are responsible for yard care.

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening at petscreening.com is required

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



