Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

10135 Holman Rd NW

10135 Holman Road Northwest · (206) 406-9219
Location

10135 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Greenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10135 Holman Rd NW · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Spacious Greenwood Townhome! Available Now! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area of Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park and Piper's Creek.

First floor features garage, 3/4 bath with shower, carpeted room for WFH office, bedroom, or exercise equipment. Entertain guests in your chef's kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar, including stainless appliances and gas cooktop and oven. Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the gas fireplace. Oak flooring covers the entire main floor, carpeting on first and third floors. Master suite with large bedroom, jetted bathtub. Front-loading Washer/Dryer on same floor as Master and 2nd bedroom. Every bedroom has its own bathroom!

Close to QFC, Subway, Luisa's Mexican, Carkeek Park, Patty's Eggnest, Chuck's Hop Shop, Starbucks, Papa Murphy Pizza, drycleaner, bank. Near to Fred Meyer and vibrant Greenwood. Just steps to the RapidRide D-Line to downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon and an agent will reach out to you.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- 12 month lease required.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one month’s rent and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Tenants are responsible for yard care.
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening at petscreening.com is required
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4918044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have any available units?
10135 Holman Rd NW has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Holman Rd NW have?
Some of 10135 Holman Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Holman Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Holman Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Holman Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10135 Holman Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Holman Rd NW does offer parking.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10135 Holman Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have a pool?
No, 10135 Holman Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 10135 Holman Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 Holman Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
