All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 101 Taylor Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
101 Taylor Avenue North
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

101 Taylor Avenue North

101 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
South Lake Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,190* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,890/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Seattle, with this one-bedroom Belltown apartment with views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this contemporary Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, cozy living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #SEA11)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Seattle, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Taylor Avenue North have any available units?
101 Taylor Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 101 Taylor Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
101 Taylor Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Taylor Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 101 Taylor Avenue North offer parking?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 101 Taylor Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Taylor Avenue North have a pool?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 101 Taylor Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Taylor Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Taylor Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Taylor Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University