10044 Stone Ave N
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

10044 Stone Ave N

10044 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10044 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home in the heart of North Seattle - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/neuZxNk4m2U
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/11a892c0f3
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home on highly desired private street
- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Full capacity washer and dryer inside the home
- Private back yard and an attached one car garage
- Moments away from Downtown Seattle, with easy access to freeways
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Last month's rent due at move-in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5353361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 Stone Ave N have any available units?
10044 Stone Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10044 Stone Ave N have?
Some of 10044 Stone Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 Stone Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10044 Stone Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 Stone Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10044 Stone Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 10044 Stone Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10044 Stone Ave N offers parking.
Does 10044 Stone Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10044 Stone Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 Stone Ave N have a pool?
No, 10044 Stone Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 10044 Stone Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10044 Stone Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 Stone Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10044 Stone Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

