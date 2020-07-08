Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

4715 S 172nd Pl - (FOR RENT) Architect designed and built in 2007. 3290 square feet. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice living space with elegant kitchen with granite slab and Stainless Steel Appliances. Features 5 spacious bedrooms, living room, family room, gas fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. A jewel waiting to be seen. Nice landscaping front and backyard. Close to freeways and Sea-Tac airport and mall. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5317322)