Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
4715 S 172nd Pl
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4715 S 172nd Pl

4715 South 172nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

4715 South 172nd Place, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
4715 S 172nd Pl - (FOR RENT) Architect designed and built in 2007. 3290 square feet. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice living space with elegant kitchen with granite slab and Stainless Steel Appliances. Features 5 spacious bedrooms, living room, family room, gas fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. A jewel waiting to be seen. Nice landscaping front and backyard. Close to freeways and Sea-Tac airport and mall. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 S 172nd Pl have any available units?
4715 S 172nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 4715 S 172nd Pl have?
Some of 4715 S 172nd Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 S 172nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4715 S 172nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 S 172nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 4715 S 172nd Pl offer parking?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4715 S 172nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 S 172nd Pl have a pool?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4715 S 172nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 S 172nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 S 172nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 S 172nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

