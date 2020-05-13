3131 S 192nd St, D301

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in TODAY with a Security Deposit of $99.00 ONLY and get your first month FREE of rent ON APPROVED CREDIT!



The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential appliance package and solid wood cabinetry. Each floor plan also offers an extra-large living room that is ideal for entertaining as well as a spacious patio / fenced backyard, and hardwood floors throughout the unit / plush wall to wall carpeting.



Cats and Dogs are Welcome.

* Maximum 2 Pets per Apartment.

* Refundable Pet Deposit: $300

* Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $100

* Breed restrictions include:Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Doberman.

* $30 per pet Monthly Pet Rent



Call us today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling The Hanover home!



Partially Renovated