Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:30 PM

3131 S 192nd St, D301

3131 South 192nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3131 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in TODAY with a Security Deposit of $99.00 ONLY and get your first month FREE of rent ON APPROVED CREDIT!

The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential appliance package and solid wood cabinetry. Each floor plan also offers an extra-large living room that is ideal for entertaining as well as a spacious patio / fenced backyard, and hardwood floors throughout the unit / plush wall to wall carpeting.

Cats and Dogs are Welcome.
* Maximum 2 Pets per Apartment.
* Refundable Pet Deposit: $300
* Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $100
* Breed restrictions include:Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Doberman.
* $30 per pet Monthly Pet Rent

Call us today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling The Hanover home!

Partially Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have any available units?
3131 S 192nd St, D301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have?
Some of 3131 S 192nd St, D301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 S 192nd St, D301 currently offering any rent specials?
3131 S 192nd St, D301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 S 192nd St, D301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 is pet friendly.
Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 offer parking?
No, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 does not offer parking.
Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have a pool?
No, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 does not have a pool.
Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have accessible units?
No, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 S 192nd St, D301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 S 192nd St, D301 does not have units with air conditioning.

