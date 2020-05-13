3117 S 192nd St, C104

Amenities
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential appliance package and solid wood cabinetry. Each floor plan also offers an extra-large living room that is ideal for entertaining as well as a spacious patio / fenced backyard, and hardwood floors throughout the unit / plush wall to wall carpeting.
Cats and Dogs are Welcome.
* Maximum 2 Pets per Apartment.
* Refundable Pet Deposit: $300
* Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $100
* Breed restrictions include:Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Doberman.
* $35 per pet Monthly Pet Rent
Call us today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling The Hanover home!
Floor plan of this unit, in particular, offers a large living room as well as a fenced backyard, hardwood floors in both kitchen and dining areas and carpeted bedroom. Laundry rooms are available in each building.