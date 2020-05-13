All apartments in SeaTac
3117 S 192nd St, C104
3117 S 192nd St, C104

3117 South 192nd Street · (408) 549-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3117 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,230

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Amenities

The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential appliance package and solid wood cabinetry. Each floor plan also offers an extra-large living room that is ideal for entertaining as well as a spacious patio / fenced backyard, and hardwood floors throughout the unit / plush wall to wall carpeting.

Cats and Dogs are Welcome.
* Maximum 2 Pets per Apartment.
* Refundable Pet Deposit: $300
* Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $100
* Breed restrictions include:Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Doberman.
* $35 per pet Monthly Pet Rent

Call us today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling The Hanover home!

Floor plan of this unit, in particular, offers a large living room as well as a fenced backyard, hardwood floors in both kitchen and dining areas and carpeted bedroom. Laundry rooms are available in each building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

