3117 S 192nd St, C104

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential appliance package and solid wood cabinetry. Each floor plan also offers an extra-large living room that is ideal for entertaining as well as a spacious patio / fenced backyard, and hardwood floors throughout the unit / plush wall to wall carpeting.



Cats and Dogs are Welcome.

* Maximum 2 Pets per Apartment.

* Refundable Pet Deposit: $300

* Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $100

* Breed restrictions include:Pit Bull,Rottweiler,Doberman.

* $35 per pet Monthly Pet Rent



Call us today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling The Hanover home!



Floor plan of this unit, in particular, offers a large living room as well as a fenced backyard, hardwood floors in both kitchen and dining areas and carpeted bedroom. Laundry rooms are available in each building.