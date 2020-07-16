All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr

20402 Des Moines Memorial Drive South · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20402 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, SeaTac, WA 98198

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr Available 08/10/20 Spacious Home near Des Moines Marina - This 1,440 sq. ft. house sits on a large 6,875 sq. ft. lot & features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood. Open floor plan with an attached 1 car garage. Patio, covered porch & partially fenced yard for family bbq's. Guest parking. Near Big Catch Plaza, Field House Park and Des Moines Beach Park.

Washer, dryer, and garbage disposal included.

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4009

(RLNE4523185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have any available units?
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have?
Some of 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr offers parking.
Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
