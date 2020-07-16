Amenities
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr Available 08/10/20 Spacious Home near Des Moines Marina - This 1,440 sq. ft. house sits on a large 6,875 sq. ft. lot & features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood. Open floor plan with an attached 1 car garage. Patio, covered porch & partially fenced yard for family bbq's. Guest parking. Near Big Catch Plaza, Field House Park and Des Moines Beach Park.
Washer, dryer, and garbage disposal included.
Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.
Tyler@havenrent.com
#4009
(RLNE4523185)