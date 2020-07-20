All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

524 234th Pl Ne

524 234th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

524 234th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Fabulous 2570 SqFt Home @ Windham Square! Light & open floor plan w 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level den & oversized 2 car garage w workshop area. Grand 2-story entry w formal living & dining areas. Kitchen w gas cooking, pantry & nook opens to spacious family room w gas fireplace. Master suite w 5 pc bath & WI closet. New interior paint & carpet. Lawn sprinkler systems. 0.8 mile to banks; groceries & restaurants. Excellent Lake WA schools. This could be the answer to your House Hunting!

(RLNE4956996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 234th Pl Ne have any available units?
524 234th Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 524 234th Pl Ne have?
Some of 524 234th Pl Ne's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 234th Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
524 234th Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 234th Pl Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 234th Pl Ne is pet friendly.
Does 524 234th Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 524 234th Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 524 234th Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 234th Pl Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 234th Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 524 234th Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 524 234th Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 524 234th Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 524 234th Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 234th Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 234th Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 234th Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
