524 234th Pl Ne

Great House for Rent - Fabulous 2570 SqFt Home @ Windham Square! Light & open floor plan w 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level den & oversized 2 car garage w workshop area. Grand 2-story entry w formal living & dining areas. Kitchen w gas cooking, pantry & nook opens to spacious family room w gas fireplace. Master suite w 5 pc bath & WI closet. New interior paint & carpet. Lawn sprinkler systems. 0.8 mile to banks; groceries & restaurants. Excellent Lake WA schools. This could be the answer to your House Hunting!



(RLNE4956996)