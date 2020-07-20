All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

389 227th Ln NE

389 227th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

389 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse in the heart of Sammamish! - Quiet and charming 3 BR, 2.25BA home in the heart of Sammamish! Stunning dark wood hand scraped wide plank laminate flooring. Kitchen w/ updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, breakfast bar, and tile countertops. Eat-in kitchen & formal dining room. Great room concept, fireplace with large mantle. Master bath with 2 sinks & walk in closet. Oversized 2 car garage with ample storage. Award winning Lake Washington Schools. Just steps to shopping, coffee, city bus, & Connector. Easy access to I-90 and 520.

Sorry, no pets allowed.
$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapm.com

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4975527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 227th Ln NE have any available units?
389 227th Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 389 227th Ln NE have?
Some of 389 227th Ln NE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 227th Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
389 227th Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 227th Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 389 227th Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 389 227th Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 389 227th Ln NE offers parking.
Does 389 227th Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 227th Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 227th Ln NE have a pool?
No, 389 227th Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 389 227th Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 389 227th Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 389 227th Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 227th Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 389 227th Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 389 227th Ln NE has units with air conditioning.
