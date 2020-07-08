Rent Calculator
3313 211th Ave NE
3313 211th Ave NE
Location
3313 211th Ave NE, Sammamish, WA 98074
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Sahalee Two Story - Gated community living, 3 bed, 2.5 bath two storty home in Sahalee available for $2650 a month
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5771918)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have any available units?
3313 211th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sammamish, WA
.
Is 3313 211th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3313 211th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 211th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 211th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
