All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 3313 211th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
3313 211th Ave NE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

3313 211th Ave NE

3313 211th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3313 211th Ave NE, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Sahalee Two Story - Gated community living, 3 bed, 2.5 bath two storty home in Sahalee available for $2650 a month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5771918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 211th Ave NE have any available units?
3313 211th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 3313 211th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3313 211th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 211th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 211th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 211th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 211th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College