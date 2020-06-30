All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 26592 SE 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
26592 SE 15th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

26592 SE 15th Street

26592 Southeast 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26592 Southeast 15th Street, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious house in Trossachs - Beautiful house sited on a huge greenbelt lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Fabulous floor plan with a 3/4 bathroom and a downstairs den with closet (5th bedroom). Chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and large center island. This private home boasts extended hardwoods throughout the main level marble tiled master bathroom and 2 gas fireplaces. Entertain on a private patio with an adjacent cobbled dining patio. 1 year lease term.Send us a request online if you are interested!

(RLNE5645125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26592 SE 15th Street have any available units?
26592 SE 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 26592 SE 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26592 SE 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26592 SE 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 26592 SE 15th Street offer parking?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 26592 SE 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26592 SE 15th Street have a pool?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 26592 SE 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26592 SE 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26592 SE 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26592 SE 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College